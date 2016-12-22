Studies can’t seem to agree on just how big porn is in America, but one thing is for sure: the industry is making bank! Everyone needs some sexy time, right? And the cool thing is the industry is known for adopting and pushing new technologies forward, and it’s time for a new era. Today CamSoda is taking things to a whole other level by introducing hologram porn. They call it Holo-Cam.

More specifically, CamSoda wants to introduce holographic live cam content. This means you can either join one of the interactive live cam sessions or request a private 3D show (as long as the girl lives in the CamSoda house). Of course, these will have their cost, but they will host free weekly interactive show for the first month.

You will definitely need to get yourself a hologram pyramid display, which can be used with your smartphone, tablet or PC. Those can be purchased for real cheap online. It shouldn’t be a problem to find one.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Holo-Cam, which allows users to interact with cam girls in an immersive experience like never before. Now users can interact with cam models right in their very own environment by beaming a live cam girl through their own phone/tablet. This is a huge milestone not only for us but the industry at large, and we’re excited to be leading the charge. We encourage our fans to check out the Holo-Cam shows over at CamSoda.” – Daron Lundeen, President at CamSoda

CamSoda will be showcasing this technology at the yearly AVN Adult Entertainment Expo. This takes place in Vegas during January 18-21. The company will have demo hologram content from famous porn stars like Gianna Michaels, Tori Black, Teagan Presley, Brandi Love and others.

We won’t ask who is interested or who will be signing up, but the comments section is there in case you want to share any thoughts!