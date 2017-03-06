Samsung will officially take the wraps off the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in less than a month. Even though we’re still a few weeks away from the official reveal, we already know what the devices will look like. There has been a ton of leaks in past few weeks that showed the devices in all their glory.

We have now come across another video leak of the Galaxy S8 that popped up on YouTube. It is only five seconds long and shows us the front as well as the back of one of Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices. The new leak is consistent with previous rumors regarding the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As you can see, the device featured in the video sports a large and curved screen — called Infinity Display — and very small bezels.

You can also see that Samsung has decided to ditch the front Home button, which means that it placed the fingerprint scanner on the back, next to the camera. There’s also a funny “Confidential” sticker on the back that apparently didn’t really help, as the device got leaked anyway.

It’s nice to see another video of the upcoming Galaxy S8, although it doesn’t really tell us anything new. We already saw two videos showing Samsung’s devices in action a week ago as well as what it appears to be an official press image of the Galaxy S8.

In a separate leak, Slashleaks published a high-res image that appears to show the Galaxy S7 wrapped in a case.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be announced on March 29 in New York City. If you want to find out more about the devices, check out our Galaxy S8 rumor roundup post.