The Motorola DROID Turbo 2 is a handset renowned for its supposed ruggedness. The screen is advertised as shatterproof, and the device performed well in drop tests. However, some users are experiencing a performance issue that Verizon and Motorola are blaming on users dropping the device: the appearance of a green, vertical line on the screen.

The thing is, the users who are experiencing this problem are saying that they never dropped their devices. The green line just appeared without warning. Some say that it will stay for a while before vanishing, only to reappear if the device is pressed or squeezed.

Nobody is debating the stylish color of the line, which offsets red-framed devices in a particularly striking way. But however aesthetically pleasing the green line is, most users are flagging this one as a bug, not a feature.

Fortunately, Motorola’s crack team of world-famous customer service representatives is ready and willing to tackle this problem head on. No, I’m just kidding. Motorola’s notoriously labyrinthian customer support system is driving users crazy. The company’s devices may be top notch, but customer service has not historically been their selling point. Nevertheless, users are reporting that they are eventually able to secure a replacement device if they stick with it.

In spite of claims to the opposite, Motorola and Verizon seem to be taking the stance that this problem comes as a result of dropping the device. Verizon even released an internal statement describing the DROID Turbo 2 as “shatterproof, not shock proof.” Users are countering this assertion by saying that, even if that were true, then it would render the advertised ruggedness of the device useless, since drops still evidently affect the DROID Turbo 2’s functionality.

To make matters worse, some report that the mysterious green line on their screen is slowly and steadily creeping wider like some kind of nefarious alien fungus. One may assume that eventually the whole screen will turn a gorgeous shade of green, which, while lovely, would at least slightly impair the device’s usability.

Neither Verizon nor Motorola have announced a fix for this problem yet. Right now, the best option you’ve got if a green line appears on your screen is to reach out to either company’s customer support.

Are you a Motorola DROID Turbo 2 owner? Have you fallen prey to the curse of the green line? Let us know about your experience in the comments below!

