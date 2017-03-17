Mobile live streaming on YouTube is quite a popular feature. However, it does have one big limitation. To use it, your channel has to have more than ten thousand subscribers. According to a Twitter user by the name of YTSecurity, this limitation has now apparently been removed.

He is able to live stream on YouTube despite the fact he only has around 3,000 subscribers. And he’s not the only one. According to 9to5Google, other channels that don’t have anywhere close to 10,000 subscribers can also use the popular feature.

What is weird is that Google hasn’t mentioned exactly what is going on. YouTube’s support page still says that your channel must have more than 10,000 subscribers to be eligible to use mobile live streaming, which obviously isn’t true anymore.

It is possible that Google is slowly rolling out this feature to all YouTube channels or it has lowered the number of subscribers required to get access to mobile live streaming. The new numbers would have to be somewhere between 2,000 and 2,500, as we have heard that channels with as low as 2,700 subscribers already have the option of streaming live from mobile.

We won’t know for sure what the new rules are until Google releases a comment on the topic. Meanwhile, feel free to check if you can now go live on YouTube on your mobile phone if your channel has less than 10,000 subscribers and let us know in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you guys.