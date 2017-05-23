A week ago, HTC took the wraps off the U11. One of the biggest selling points of the flagship is its camera, which currently has the highest DxOMark score of 90. It is followed by the Google Pixel in second place (89), and the HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7 Edge, and Sony Xperia Performance in third, all of which have a score of 88.

Sample images taken with the HTC U11 have now made their way online, and give us a better look at how good the flagship is in the photography department. Looking at the images, we can see that the camera does its job extremely well in low-light conditions, where a lot of flagship struggle. You can check out some of the pictures in the gallery below.

Based on the images above, we can say that there’s a good reason why the U11 has the highest DxOMark score. There are more pictures available, which you can check out via the button below.

What do you think about the pictures taken with the HTC U11? Does the device have a better camera than the Galaxy S8 or any other flagship device? Let us know by posting a comment down below.