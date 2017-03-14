Reliance Jio is taking India by storm, recently reaching the 100 million subscribers milestone. This was achieved in only 170 days, making it an impressive accomplishment for the expanding network. What is next? Aside from continued growth, a rumor suggests Google wants to join forces with Reliance Jio to bring a new affordable smartphone to India.

Said smartphone would be set at a very low price and work exclusively with Reliance Jio’s 4G network, as well as being branded by the Search Giant. Though it seems like a very odd partnership (certainly something we wouldn’t see in the USA), this makes sense in a developing market like India.

Google has been trying to put more smartphones in new users since the birth of Android One, a project that hasn’t reached the success everyone expected. Partnering with Reliance Jio might help boost things for Google, helping them get people connected all over India.

It is also said Reliance Jio aims to get their apps and services more closely integrated with Google’s phone. The branding and close connection with Google itself will also help boost adoption.

It’s a win-win situation for both companies, but don’t get your hopes up just yet. As always, keep in mind this is still a rumor and neither companies are commenting on the matter. Right now it’s a waiting game, but we should hear more details in due time.

Would you see this as a good move by Google and Reliance Jio? Hit the comments to let us know!