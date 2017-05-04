It’s May the fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, which means you’re likely to find lots of offers across the internet/world on Star Wars goods and merchandise. The Play Store is one such source, and today you’ll find deals on movies, games and comics.

They’re perhaps not quite as “epic” as the Play Store marketing would have you believe, 15 bucks is still a lot for movies you’ve probably seen a million times, and the comics are regularly on sale. Still, check out the list below to see if there’s anything of interest to you.

Games

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic – $4.99 (was $9.99)

Star Wars Pinball 5 – Free (was $1.99)

Lego Star Wars TCS (The Complete Saga) – $4.99 (was $6.99)

Movies

Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection – $79.99 (was $119.99)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Comics

Basically, all of them are around 75% off, but I’d personally recommend Kieron Gillen’s Darth Vader series if you’re looking to try one out — he’s got a pretty good handle on the Sith Lord (and I’m always open to discussions about that on Twitter @scottadamgordon).

The exact offers may differ depending on your location, the above applies to the US Play Store. Visit the Star Wars Day promo page at the link to see exactly what’s happening.