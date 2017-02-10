If you have yet to try out Google Play Music and YouTube Red because you didn’t want to pay $9.99 a month, there’s some good news. Google has once again launched a promotion that lets new customers try out both services for free for four months.

See also: Problems with Google Play Music and how to fix them

This isn’t the first time Google has offered this extended demo period but it does give you a much longer time period to experience both of these subscription services without having to pay up $39.96 from your wallet.

If you are not familiar with Google Play Music or YouTube Red, here’s the skinny on both. First, you can still access all of the free features of Google Play Music, such as listening to tunes, uploading up to 50,000 of your own songs and access to podcasts and radio stations. However, the paid subscription adds ad-free access to its library of 35 million songs. You can also download your favorite tunes so you can play them offline, which can be helpful if you are on a beach, out in the woods or anywhere else where a cellular or Wi-Fi connection is not available.

The YouTube Red service may be even better. Signing up for that subscription ditches all those annoying video and banner ads from the video service, so you can check out your favorite channels like Android Authority in full. A subscription also come with background audio support, in case you just want to listen to a video while doing something else on your phone. You can also play videos while offline. Finally, YouTube Red offers access to original video content that’s only available on this service, such as movies, sitcoms and more.

Keep in mind that you will still need to type in your debit or credit card info, as you will be charged $9.99 a month after the free four month demo ends. The good news is you can cancel well before then and still get your free demo time, so it’s almost a win-win.