Normally, a premium subscription to Google Play Music is $9.99 per month. If you haven’t tried it yet, Google is offering you the chance to access it free for four months. The better news that this also comes with access to the YouTube Red service as well.

See also: Best music player apps for Android

Here’s the breakdown for what you get with this deal. In addition to the already free features on Google Play Music, such as listening to tunes, uploading up to 50,000 of your own songs and access to podcasts and radio stations, the normally $9.99 a month subscription fee offers access to 35 million songs, ad-free, along with downloading songs to play them offline. The YouTube Red service that comes with it eliminates all ads from the video service, along with background audio support, a way to play videos offline and access to original video content available nowhere else.

Again, this four-month free trial offer is for new customers only. After the trial is over, you can continue to access both services for $9.99 per month (plus tax), or you can simply cancel ahead of time and you will still get that free four months of premium music and video. It’s pretty much a “win-win”, especially if you want to eliminate all those annoying video ads at the beginning of most YouTube videos.