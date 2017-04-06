Last year, Google Play Music became available in India. The service allows you to buy songs you like and download them to your device. The search giant has now decided to expand the service, as it has recently launched the highly-anticipated Google Play Music All Access in the country.

Google Play Music All Access is a subscription service that allows you to listen to millions of songs by paying a monthly fee. It’s currently one of the cheapest in the country, as it will set you back just Rs. 89. It goes head to head with other similar services including Apple Music, which offers more or less the same thing but at a higher price.

By signing up for the service, you’ll get unlimited access to Play Music’s vast catalog. It includes tracks from the majority of singers and bands well known around the world as well as several Bollywood artists. Google is also offering a 30-day free trial, which means you can try it out to see if you like it before opting for a monthly subscription.

See also: There appears to be a problem with Google Play Music and random stops

You can listen to music both on your Android device as well as on your PC. You also have the option of downloading tracks, so you can listen to your music without an internet connection.

The service allows you to easily discover new music. Based on your history, the recommendation engine will provide you with a bunch of similar songs you might be interested in. If you want to try out the service, you can sign up by clicking the button below.

As already mentioned, Google is offering a 30-day free trial, so you really have nothing to lose. Just remember to cancel your free trial on time in case you don’t like the service if you don’t want your credit card being charged.