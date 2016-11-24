Some users of Google Play have begun seeing ‘feature ratings’ for games in Google’s marketplace, according to Android Police, who have received screenshots of the changes. The shift takes the familiar “one rating fits all” approach and breaks it down into more detailed aspects including gameplay, controls and graphics.

The idea makes a lot of sense, as a game might have brilliant gameplay and graphics but be let down by sub-standard controls. In cases like this the game might still be worth installing, assuming you have an Android controller. Or, a game might have beautiful and enticing graphics but simply awful gameplay that makes it not even worth a trial run.

Android Police

If you want to see if you have the feature enabled on your device, head to the games section of Google Play, pick an app and scroll down to the normal overall rating. Below that you’ll either see the usual review highlights, or you’ll see circular feature ratings before the review highlights start.

If you can see the new feature ratings you’ll also be able to submit game reviews that take advantage of these new granular ratings. After first assigning an overall rating for the game you’ll see an additional three screens for rating each individual aspect of the game mentioned above.

Let us know if you like this new option and if you’ve got the feature on your phone.