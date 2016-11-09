While this does not seem to be a widespread problem, a few owners of the new Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are reporting issues with staying connected to their wireless networks. Most of the reports seem to link the problems to networks that use the LTE Band 4 protocol.

Google’s product forums show that some of the connection issues are being reported in South America. In addition, Mobile Syrup reports that a few Pixel owners in Canada have also experienced issues with staying connected on Telus and Bell’s networks. So far, these problems don’t appear to have been reported, at least publicly, in the US, where T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon all use LTE Band 4 as part of their networks.

Google has not revealed what might be causing these issues with a few Pixel phones, but it’s likely to be a software problem rather than one with the phone’s hardware. Again, these connection problems are only being reported by a relatively few owners, but it certainly must be annoying for the people who are experiencing these issues.

