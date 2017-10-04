Hot on the heels of releasing the first pair of headphones with Assistant built-in, we’re now getting our first look at Google Pixel Buds. The headphones will be tethered together by a wire but connect to your phone via Bluetooth and feature Assistant built in. The buds are circular and feature an adjustable loop that will help them stay in your ear while you’re exercising.

Google claims up to five hours of listening time on a single charge with another 24 hours worth of battery life waiting in the included charging case’s 620 mAh battery. You can access Google Assistant via along press on the touch-sensitive right earbud. You’ll also be able to tap for play/pause and swipe for volume control.

One of the standout features of the Pixel Buds is the real-time translation. Using Google Translate and machine learning, the Pixel buds will translate conversations in real time so you’re able to talk to with someone who doesn’t speak the same language without jumping through a bunch of hoops. At launch, 40 languages will be support for the real-time translation but it looks like this will be a Pixel only feature for the time being.

The Pixel Buds will come out in November for $149 with pre-orders beginning today. They come in three colors, Clearly White, Kinda Blue, and Just Black. The buds will work with Android Marshmallow and above or iOS 10 or higher. Pairing them to your Pixel will be as easy as opening your charging case.

Do you plan on picking up a pair of the Google Pixel Buds? Do you think they stack up well against Apple's Air Pods?