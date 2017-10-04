Editor’s Note: We’ll be updating this roundup of Google Pixel 2 specs with full details as they emerge.

For years, Android fans have clamored for a pure Android device, and with the original Pixel and Pixel XL, they got exactly that. A year down the line, Google has had the time to refine its vision for what a modern smartphone should be, and the specs of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL reflect it. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs include all the necessary elements for a true flagship, and a few special touches directly from Google.

Let’s take a look at what the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specifications offer – let us know what you think of these features!

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs

Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 XL Display 5.0-inch Full HD OLED

1,920 x 1,080 resolution

441 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

16:9 aspect ratio 6.0-inch Quad HD+ P-OLED

2,880 x 1,440 resolution

538 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

18:9 aspect ratio Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz, 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz, 64-bit GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 540 RAM 4 GB LPDDR4x 4 GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB, 128GB

No microSD slot 64GB, 128GB

No microSD slot Cameras Rear camera:

12.2 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture, laser + dual pixel phase detection autofocus, OIS, EIS



Front camera:

8 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/2,4 aperture, fixed focus Rear camera:

12.2 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture, laser + dual pixel phase detection autofocus, OIS, EIS



Front camera:

8 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/2,4 aperture, fixed focus Audio No 3.5 mm headphone jack

Audio over USB Type-C No 3.5 mm headphone jack

Audio over USB Type-C Battery 2,700 mAh

Non-removable

Rapid Charging 18W 3,520 mAh

Non-removable

Rapid Charging 18W IP rating IP67 water and dust resistance IP67 water and dust resistance Network GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8

CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10

FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2

TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412



Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8

CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10

FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2

TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412



Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

NFC

USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

NFC

USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) SIM e-SIM e-SIM Software Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue Just Black, Black & White Dimensions and weight 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm

143 grams 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

175 grams

There you have it: the full spec sheet for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL! We’ll be bringing you our hands-on with these two devices shortly. Don’t miss our other coverage from Google’s event today!