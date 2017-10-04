Editor’s Note: We’ll be updating this roundup of Google Pixel 2 specs with full details as they emerge.
For years, Android fans have clamored for a pure Android device, and with the original Pixel and Pixel XL, they got exactly that. A year down the line, Google has had the time to refine its vision for what a modern smartphone should be, and the specs of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL reflect it. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs include all the necessary elements for a true flagship, and a few special touches directly from Google.
Let’s take a look at what the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specifications offer – let us know what you think of these features!
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs
|Google Pixel 2
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Display
|5.0-inch Full HD OLED
1,920 x 1,080 resolution
441 ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
16:9 aspect ratio
|6.0-inch Quad HD+ P-OLED
2,880 x 1,440 resolution
538 ppi
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
18:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz, 64-bit
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform
2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz, 64-bit
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4 GB LPDDR4x
|4 GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
No microSD slot
|64GB, 128GB
No microSD slot
|Cameras
|Rear camera:
12.2 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture, laser + dual pixel phase detection autofocus, OIS, EIS
Front camera:
8 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/2,4 aperture, fixed focus
|Rear camera:
12.2 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/1.8 aperture, laser + dual pixel phase detection autofocus, OIS, EIS
Front camera:
8 MP sensor, 1.4 μm pixel size, and f/2,4 aperture, fixed focus
|Audio
|No 3.5 mm headphone jack
Audio over USB Type-C
|No 3.5 mm headphone jack
Audio over USB Type-C
|Battery
|2,700 mAh
Non-removable
Rapid Charging 18W
|3,520 mAh
Non-removable
Rapid Charging 18W
|IP rating
|IP67 water and dust resistance
|IP67 water and dust resistance
|Network
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2
TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412
Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2
TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412
Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
NFC
USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
NFC
USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
|SIM
|e-SIM
|e-SIM
|Software
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Colors
|Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue
|Just Black, Black & White
|Dimensions and weight
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
143 grams
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
175 grams
There you have it: the full spec sheet for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL!