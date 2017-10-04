Well, that didn’t take long. Following our report a few hours ago on the news that Samsung had tied for DxOMark’s best camera title, Google has just announced on stage that the Pixel 2 has now taken the crown.

With a score of 98, the Google Pixel 2 trumps both the iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note8, which just received a score a 94. With a 1/2.6-inch 12MP sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, the Pixel camera is going to be extremely hard to beat.

The new Pixel camera has Google’s electronic image stabilization paired with optical image stabilization technology, so it should be able to stabilize even the shakiest of video, as well as helping you get better static shots. And with unlimited full-size upload to Google Photos, you’ll be able to keep all the photos and videos you shoot without losing any quality.

The standout photo features that landed the Pixel 2 this score were the wide dynamic range in all lighting conditions, a high level of detail preservation, strong flash performance, and pleasing foreground and background blur for portraits.

On the video side, DxO says that the camera had very good stabilization, fast and accurate auto focus, good noise reduction and detail preservation, and decent white balance.

The Google Pixel 2 received a score of 99 for photos and 96 for videos, which is what equated to that overall score of 98.

Are you excited about the new Pixel camera? Last year’s Pixel received raving reviews for its image processing, and also received the highest ever DxOMark rating at the time.

For more on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, visit our dedicated article at the link.