The ability to make Android devices truly yours has been one of the operating system’s biggest selling points since its rise. There is no Android without customization, but sometimes we do a pretty bad job as designers. Thankfully, Google has created a little tool that will make your Android device look great without dismissing your own aesthetic preferences.

The #myAndroid Taste Test asks you a series of questions on what you prefer. Colors, shapes and patterns are a few of the visual concepts this tests involves. Do you want something realistic? Maybe you are more of an abstract person. Modern or vintage? There is something for everyone!

I actually got a wallpaper I believe I used when I had the Nexus 6P, so this test must not be far off. It takes a minute to complete it, but your time will be rewarded with good choices in wallpapers, icons, launchers, widgets and even keyboards… all following your own design preferences. You also get a link to the download pages within the Google Play Store.

Take your test and let us know if you are satisfied with the results. I took it out of curiosity and ended up discovering an icon pack I will be downloading. You may come across some nice surprises, as well!