Got yourself a brand new Google Jamboard? Probably not. The thing does cost $4,999, but some companies may find it pretty useful. Regardless, those who do happen to have one can now enjoy the official app, which Google has just released via the Play Store.

What the app can do will depend on the type of device you are using. It can accomplish certain tasks when using a tablet, while using the application with a smartphone will turn your device into a glorified controller of sorts.

Tablet users can create jams, as well as collaborate on them. It’s also possible to share, work together and insert content into jams. On the other hand, smartphone users can’t create new jams, but they can control what happens in the physical Jamboard. You can use the app to detect Jamboards around you, throw content at them and include sticky notes.

Go ahead and download the Jamboard app now, but it will be pretty useless unless you have that $4,999 screen. Have any of our readers tried this thing? Hit the comments to let us know what you think of it.