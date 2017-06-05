If you’ve got a Google Home, chances are you’ve found yourself using it quite a bit. It can play your music, set timers, and even teach you how to cook. These features are normally available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but it seems like Google’s personal virtual assistant has decided to take the weekend off.

Over the last few days, users have been noticing their Google Home products throwing a “Hmm, something went wrong” error before they were even able to make an inquiry. Immediately following the “Ok Google” hotword, the popular AI assistant has been letting users know it is unable to help, and no one really knows what’s going on.

9to5Google’s Stephen Hall pointed out the issue on Twitter this morning, where a number of users chimed in to share similar experiences. The Google product forum has also been bustling with discussion regarding the problem, so it’s apparent that it is a fairly widespread issue.

Anyone else having problems with Google Home randomly saying "Sorry, something went wrong…" ? Happens like 25% of the time for me. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) June 4, 2017

Google has responded saying they are aware of the issue and and working on a fix, but users will just have to hold tight and hope for the best until then. The company is also asking that users give feedback in the Google Home back to help detect the root cause.

Have you been experiencing this issue yourself?

