This post originally appeared on our sister site, Sound Guys.

Well this is… odd.

We all know Google has been focusing more on its hardware game as of late. The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are two good examples of the company’s hardware push, as is Google Home and Google WiFi. But we’ve never seen the company venture into the audio scene, at least until now.

As spotted by Liliputing, a pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth on-ear headphones with Google branding has passed through the FCC. These headphones carry the model number GID5B, and clearly feature the Google logo on both the left and right earcups.

As you can see in the images above, the headphones will come with power and ANC switches, a volume dial, as well as, oddly enough, a microUSB port for charging. No USB Type-C, unfortunately.

Oh, and if you really want to get a better look at the new headphones, you can check out the short-and-sweet user manual here. The manual states that the headphones will come with an adjustable headband (duh), an optional AUX cable with in-line volume, play/pause controls, and a microphone for calls. Additional specs are as follows:

Driver type: Dynamic

Driver diameter: 40 mm

Driver impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity:

Frequency range: 12Hz – 20KHz

ANC peak value: >25dB

ANC bandwidth: 25Hz – 1 KHz

Battery capacity: 600 mAh

Play time: >25 hours BT streaming without ANC, > 16 hours with ANC on, > 10 hours at max volume level

Dimensions: 195.5 mm x 170.5 mm x 94.5 mm

You might be wondering why Google is making headphones that aren’t really that powerful or… interesting. It’s worth noting that Google does have its own merchandise store, which is filled with Google-branded audio products. It’s possible that these aren’t necessarily consumer-focused headphones, rather a pair of decent noise-canceling headphones with a Google-y design.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything about these new headphones.