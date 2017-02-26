Google Assistant – the beefed up voice assistant that makes Google Home, Android Wear watches and Pixel phones so smart – is coming to your phone this week.

If you happen to have a phone powered by Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 6.0 Marshmallow (and have Google Play Services installed), you’ll get the update sometime in the following week. And since the update is coming via Google Play Services, there’s no need to wait for a slow OTA rollout; Google will simply push it out to your device once it’s ready.

The Assistant is rolling out soon to English users in the United States, followed by English in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, and German speakers in Germany. Of course, Google will add more languages over the coming year.

See also: LG G6 hands-on: A return to form

In case you missed it, the new LG G6 has just launched with Google Assistant on board. We just went hands-on with the device here at MWC 2017, and you can check out all the announcement details here. Oh, and if you happen to be at MWC this year, try stopping by the Android Global Village; Google has Assistant running on a number of different devices from companies like HTC, Samsung, Huawei and Sony.

I’ve certainly been jealous of all my Pixel-owning friends who get to use Assistant on a daily basis, so I’m extremely excited to see Assistant roll out to other Android devices.

Next: Google Assistant: the top features you should know