Now that the Google Assistant digital AI is available on more Android phones, Google is also expanding its reach to include support for more connected devices. That also means those devices can be used with commands given via the Assistant-based Google Home smart speaker.

In a blog post, the company stated that Google Assistant and Home can now work with devices from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, That means you can set it up so when you say, “OK Google, turn on the fan”, it will activate if the fan is connected to the Best Buy Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug.

Google Assistant and Home can also work with products from companies like the smart multicolored lights sold by LIFX, along with the connected lights and smart plugs that are available from TP-Link. Finally, you can make voice commands that will work with products from Wink, including its lights and its smart hubs, which can help control a number of other connected devices like thermostats and others.

Google Home, along with the Google Wi-Fi mesh routers, will soon expand beyond the US. The company confirmed earlier today that both products will be sold in the UK starting on April 6, and both will be priced starting at £129.