Google has released a new app called Areo in India, which sounds like it could become quite popular among consumers. The service offers both food delivery and home services, meaning that you can order lunch when you’re hungry and book an electrician, a plumber, a painter, and others to help you with whatever you need help with in your home.

When ordering food, you have the option of searching by dish or by restaurant. You can also filter between vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, which makes the whole process a lot easier and faster. Choose what you want, schedule a delivery at the time it suits you, and pay for your order with a credit card or with cash when your food arrives.

See also: Google Play Music All Access launches in India for Rs. 89 per month

The service basically works the same way when you want to book someone to fix the toilet or remodel your kitchen. You have quite a few filtering options available that will help you find a local handyman quickly. Then just book the service via the app, and you’re done. Before you do that, you can read the reviews written by other users to get a better idea of the quality of the service.

Google Areo is available for Android devices, but the service is limited to just two cities for now: Bangalore and Mumbai. You can download the app by clicking the button below.

If successful, we can expect that Google will expand it to other cities across India eventually. Unfortunately, there’s still no word if Areo will make its way to other markets in the future.