Twitter isn’t the only company that’s been working on a new bookmarking tool lately; Google is now rolling out a fresh bookmarking feature of its own to help you organize your favorite websites and save content for later.

When conducting a search in the Google App, any Chrome Custom Tab that opens up (i.e. when you are switched from the Google App to a slimline version of Chrome after clicking a link) will now have access to the new Save button. This can be tapped to allow you to save the current web page to a “Saved” section of unsorted favorites, or to a user-defined group of favorites.

The feature has been spotted previously and might not be new to all users, but 9to5google reports that it’s now rolling out on a larger scale.

Via 9to5google

Meanwhile, the Share icon which the Save button has arrived in place of has now been moved to the overflow menu.

Google is constantly tweaking the Google App and Chrome browser to make them more accessible and unified. Adding this Save feature makes it easier to bookmark pages you find through the Google App (pages you might have found through voice search, for example) without having to open the full version of Chrome to use the standard bookmark option found there. It’s a small change, but a sensible one.

9to5google notes that the feature is now available on devices running the beta version 7.13 of the Google app — though it’s not available on my device with the same version. It’s likely to drop soon for anybody running one of the latest updates.