We’ve just concluded Google’s “Made by Google” event, and we have a ton of new hardware to explore. Whether it be new phones, speakers, or even headphones, there are a huge amount of new accessories for customers to explore. One of the more out-there accessories that we didn’t see coming is the new camera called “Google Clips”.

Google Clips uses machine learning technology to automatically sense when there is something interesting happening in a scene, and will start recording to make sure your best moments are saved. Simply place it anywhere, and you can check back on it later to see what kind of magical moments the small piece of hardware was able to capture.

Clips can upload footage to Google Photos automatically, where it will get free unlimited video storage. From here you can share your favorite moments with the world, or even use Google Photos to create memorable movies and albums. You don’t need an internet connection for Clips, either. All it needs is your phone, and you’re ready to roll.

Google Clips can mount to a variety of objects using it’s built-in hardware, so you’ll be able to get footage of things you normally wouldn’t have access to. Put it in a crib, a jacket, or even a skateboard. The choice is yours. Clips can get about 3 hours of recording in before you have to charge it in again, so you shouldn’t have to worry about it dying too soon.

If you prefer to grab photos instead of video, just save a frame from one of the clips it snagged. Google is trying to make Clips extremely versatile, and it seems like it should be an extremely interesting product for those who love to share short moments in their life.

You can get Google Clips for $249 at the Google Store.

