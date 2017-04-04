Google’s Allo messaging app hasn’t really achieved the success the company hoped it would. In order to make it more appealing to users, the online search giant is constantly adding new functionality to the app. If you’re an Allo user, you’ll be happy to hear that you now have the option to create polls. The news was originally shared with the public on Twitter by Amit Fulay, who is the Head of Product at Google (Allo and Duo).

Creating a poll in Allo is actually very simple. All you have to do is type “@yesno” in the chat followed by a question you want to ask. A poll will automatically be created and everyone in the chat will have the option of voting. You can see the number of votes at all times and have the option of closing the poll whenever you decide to do so.

trying out our new polling feature in Allo, let’s go Gonzaga #GoogleAllo pic.twitter.com/M5e3Qw14sR — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) April 3, 2017

However, there is a big limitation to the feature, as the polls created only support Yes or No responses. For now, you can’t set custom answers, but we hope that this will be available in the near future.

See also: Google Allo could get a ‘quick selfie’ button among other new features

We’re glad to see that Google is bringing new functionality to Allo, which should make it a lot more fun to use. There are more of them coming in the future, including a desktop web version of the messaging service.

The new feature is live for all Allo users, so you can already create polls in the app. Try it out and let us know what you think of it in the comment section below.