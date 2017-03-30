Google is constantly updating its messaging app, and the latest report claims that Allo might be getting a dedicated “quick selfie” button as well as a backup and restore feature. And of course, what would a Google Allo update be without a slew of new stickers?

See also: Are you one of the 10 million who have installed Google Allo?

While it’s a small addition to the app, I do wish that a) this does officially come to Google Allo and b) other messaging apps would follow.

According to 9to5Google, there are some new features embedded within Google Allo that just haven’t been enabled yet. And one of them is a “quick selfie” button right inside your messaging box. Simply tap on the camera button, and a circular preview screen will pop up with a shutter button. Once you take a selfie, you can either send it or get rid of it. While it’s a small addition to the app, I do wish that a) this does officially come to Google Allo and b) other messaging apps would follow. You can see it in action below:

Google Allo could also receive an update that will allow you to add stickers on top of any photos you take, similar to Snapchat’s filters and stickers. Given Google’s love for stickers, I’m surprised that it’s taken the company this long to add this feature. Another big hidden (and disabled) feature is the option to backup and restore your messaging data. The folks over at 9to5Google discovered the following, but not much is known at this point:

<boolean name=”BackupRestore__enable_backup_restore” value=”false” />

Similarly, Google may be expanding its incognito chat option so that group chats can be incognito as well, but again, nothing else is there apart from the code which hints at this feature.

I want to emphasize that these are not official new features: these features may come with the next Google Allo update, or they may never make public appearance – we just have to wait and see, unfortunately.

Which of these features would you like to see in the next update? Let us know in the comments below!