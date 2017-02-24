Last year, Google announced the Allo chat app that looked quite promising at first. However, the app hasn’t turned out to be as successful as the company hoped it would. One of the reasons is that there’s no web version available, which means you can only use Allo on a smartphone for now. But it looks like that is about to change soon.

Nick Fox, who is the vp of communication products at Google, recently posted a screenshot of a desktop web app for Allo on Twitter. He said that it is still in early development but unfortunately didn’t provide us with a specific time frame as to when it might be available.

Still in early development, but coming to a desktop near you… #GoogleAllo #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/f7QNFH7IHO — Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) 24 February 2017

Based on the image, we can see that the web version of Allo will offer more or less every feature users of the mobile app are used to. These include Smart reply, which suggests appropriate responses to text and photos based on your unique style, Stickers, and the popular Google Assistant.

See also: Google Allo vs. iMessage: Which one does it best?

Bringing Allo to desktops is a must if the service wants to compete with Facebook Messenger and other apps. It will be interesting to see how much more users Google will be able to get on board once it brings Allo to a new platform. As already mentioned, we don’t know when exactly will it be released, but based on the fact that it is still in early development, it might take a while.