Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 6,400 total votes , 19.4% of our readers said they use between 2-4GB of data each month. Surprisingly, 17.4% said they use less than 1GB, while 17% said they use over 15GB.

Google has been bringing a good amount of features and improvements to Allo over the past few months, including new themes, a chatbot called Lucky and new sticker packs. There’s still a ton of room for improvement though, and I think a lot of our readers feel the same way.

As of right now, Allo can only be used on one device at a time. And since the messaging app is tied to your phone number, you can only use it on devices that have a SIM card. In addition, Allo can’t be used as a default SMS application, so you’ll need to get people to download Allo if you want to chat with them.

The messaging app has also fallen short on some security promises, too. Google stores all non-incognito messages in Allo on its servers, in an effort to improve features like Google Assistant and Smart Reply. While the app does offer end-to-end encryption in incognito mode, security-focused users still find the lack of encryption in normal chats to be a tad upsetting.

I know a lot of you would change a handful of things about Allo if given the chance, but for this poll we’re only going to let you choose one answer. So, what would it be? Would you add SMS support, or would you rather Google add more security-focused features to Allo? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and if you’d like to add anything else, speak up in the comments below. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!

