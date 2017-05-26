You read that right! It seems the industry is all about throwing as many cameras into a phone as humanly possible. Gionee has announced the S10, which is looking like a great phone on paper, but does have one thing that stands out. Actually… it has four. The Gionee S10’s main feature is its four cameras – two in the back and two in the front.

This Chinese manufacturer is not very popular in the West, but it has a reputation for going above and beyond industry standards. It’s also worth noting that at least a few companies have released Gionee phones under their own branding in western markets, with at least a few BLU phones being based around Gionee’s product line. They announced the M6S last April; that thing has a titanic 6,020 mAh battery! But are they doing this for the sake of being different or to really innovate?

Gionee claims one of the back cameras has an F/1.8 aperture, helping it achieve better low-light photography. Other advantages include wider angles, the ability to catch 3D effects, distance measurement and more.

The phone’s other specs are also pretty good. The device comes with a Mediatek Helio P25 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 3,450 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. As for the cameras, we are looking at a 16 MP and an 8 MP camera in the rear. The front houses a 20 MP camera and a secondary 8 MP one.

Interested? Here’s the downside – you will likely have a hard time getting a hold of one, unless you live in China. It is now available in its home country for 2,599 Yuan, which is equivalent to about $380 USD.

What do you think? Are you hoping to get a phone with 4 cameras?

