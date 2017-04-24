Gionee has announced a new smartphone called the M6S Plus. One of its biggest features is definitely the large battery with a 6,020 mAh capacity, which should be good for at least two days of use.

The device falls into the phablet category, as it sports a 6-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution. You’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 chipset under the hood as well as 6 GB of RAM. The M6S Plus comes in two storage options. You can get your hands on a 64 GB version of the device or opt for the 256 GB model if you need more space. In case even that’s not enough, you’ll be happy to hear that you can expand the storage for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

There’s a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture on the back of the device, while the front-facing selfie snapper has an 8 MP sensor. It ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on board with Gionee’s custom user interface on top (Amigo 3.5), which does change the look and feel of the OS quite a bit. The phablet also features a fingerprint scanner located on the back, below the camera.

The Gionee M6S Plus will officially be available from May 2. To get it, you’ll have to fork out 3,499 yuan or $510 for the 64 GB model, while the 256 GB version will set you back 4,299 yuan ($625). Any takers?