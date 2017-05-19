A couple of months ago, Capcom released a mobile version of its classic 1980s arcade game Ghosts ‘n Goblins for Android. This week, the sequel to that game, Ghouls’n Ghosts, has also made its way to the Google Play Store, offering up some more nostalgic game action for your smartphone.

First released in 1988, Ghouls’n Ghosts is a side-scroller shooter where you have to control the the hero, Sir Arthur, as he fights to defeat a host of evil creatures. One interesting thing about Ghouls’n Ghosts Mobile is that Sir Arthur can now actually fire his weapons up or down while he is in the middle of jumping. The mobile version also has some new weapons and gear to use, and there’s also some extra boss battles that are not in the original version. You can play the game in the more challenging Classic Mode, but if you want an easier experience, you can switch to Casual Mode.

Ghouls’n Ghosts Mobile is normally priced at $1.99, but for the launch week, it’s available in the Google Play Store for just $0.99. Capcom is not done yet with releasing mobile games. It plans to launch the adventure-mystery game Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies for Android later this year.