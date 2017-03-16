I had been waiting patiently for the day this job would give me a genuine opportunity to include the YouTube clip you’ll find below and I’m so happy I could whistle (unfortunately, I’m in a shared apartment and my roommates hate whistlers, so I haven’t whistled yet). You can enjoy that soon but first, here’s the news.

Capcom’s 1985 arcade game Ghosts ’n Goblins, which has since been ported to many other consoles, has now arrived on Android. The side-scrolling platform action title appeared in the Play Store yesterday and reintroduces the classic game along with some modern extras.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Mobile sees you take control of a knight known as Sir Arthur as you complete stages while battling fantasy creatures including dragons, cyclopes and ogres. It’s famed for its difficulty — players can be hit by baddies a maximum of twice before they lose one of their lives and you’ll have to dodge close up and ranged attacks — but also for its often underwear-clad hero.

The Android port features a less difficult “casual” mode to accompany the regular game, as well as leaderboards, achievements and touchscreen controls, with multiple configurations to suit your preference.

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Mobile is compatible with devices running Android 4.1 and above and early reports suggest it’s not plagued by the frame-rate issues of the recent Capcom Mega Man ports. You can pick it up for $0.99 via the Play Store link below.

Now, the real juice of this article: here is the coolest man on earth sight-reading a vaudeville-style composition of the Ghosts ‘n Goblins theme music. Don’t thank me, really, it’s my pleasure, here, watch.