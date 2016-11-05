Android 7.0 Nougat is currently available on a select few smartphones. Indeed, Google’s own Pixel and Pixel XL and LG V20 are the only smartphones to ship with the OS pre-installed at the moment (though the Pixel family actually runs 7.1). However, one company, General Mobile, says its upcoming Android One phone, the GM 5, will have Nougat installed when it is released.

According to the company’s listing for the GM 5, it will have a 5-inch 1,280×720 display, and inside it will have a currently unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.2GHz. It will also have 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD card slot that can support up to 64GB of additional storage.

The General Mobile GM 5 will also have a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 2,500 mAh battery. Finally, the phone will come in three colors: Golden, Space Gray and Black. A price and release date has not been announced, but the company plans to offer the phone in 20 countries, mostly in Europe but also in some markets in Africa and Asia.

This will likely be just the first Android One-based smartphone that will have Nougat out of the box, but we should see more of these mid-ranged phones with Google’s latest Android OS pop up in the coming months. Would you buy a Nougat-based smartphone with these hardware specs if the price was right?