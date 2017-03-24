Today is the official launch day for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, which is the company’s latest 9.7-inch high-end Android tablet. So Samsung decided to mark the occasion with an official launch trailer for the tablet on its YouTube channel.

The trailer first shows a fantasy sequence, with the case of the Tab S3 being formed from a T-1000 Terminator-like liquid medal. It then shows a lot of beauty pans of the tablet before it shows off the Tab S3’s version of the S Pen. This is the first time that Samsung is throwing in a version of its active stylus with one of its tablets, and the trailer shows how it could be used to mark up notes and more content on the Tab S3’s display.

As we said, the Galaxy Tab S3 is now available for purchase and immediate shipment starting today from the company’s web site, along with other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, for the price of $599.99. Samsung is also throwing in a free 64GB microSD card with the purchase of the tablet from now until April 8. Just in case you want to know more about the tablet, we have posted a recent and extensive review of the Galaxy Tab S3 so you can be well informed before you made the move to purchase it.