If you have a Galaxy Note, S, J, S, or A series smartphone, creating and applying your own theme is literally just a few clicks away.

Samsung’s very own theme store debuted with the Galaxy S6 duo and has steadily grown since. It’s where you go to download wallpapers, themes, and icon packs, but unlike similar apps found in the Google Play Store, Samsung has done a tremendous job in ensuring that they all meet certain standards. There is an extensive list of free wallpapers, themes, and icon packs, and even the premium ones are relatively affordable. But what happens if you can’t find something to your liking? That’s where themeDIY comes in.

No need to root your device as long as it’s a Galaxy Note, S, J, S, or A series smartphone running on Samsung’s official Marshmallow or Nougat software.

themeDIY is an app developed by an XDA-Developers member “satishtony” and is available in the Play Store for free. What makes this app great is that not only do you get to customize application overlays but you get to do it without having to root your device as long as it’s a Galaxy Note, S, J, S, or A series smartphone running on Samsung’s official Marshmallow or Nougat software. Simply download the app, select individual colors for system applications and for third-party applications, select the overlays you want, give the theme a name, and apply it to your phone. As XDA-Developers points out:

[The app] lets one theme more than 35 system application overlays and more than 10 third-party applications’ overlays. In addition, a universal selector for having either a “Light” theme or a “Dark” theme activated is available as well. Moreover, there’s more than a thousand pre-defined colors to pick from coupled with an archive of all the themes’ source files.

The app has already received over 60 reviews in the Play Store, most of them positive, and it’s been working without any problem on my Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. If you want to give it a try, head to the Play Store by clicking the button below: