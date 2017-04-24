It would appear that consumers in the US are giving Samsung the benefit of the doubt with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. A statement from the company claims that pre-orders for the phones have surpassed those of its previous sales record holder, the Galaxy S7.

In an email sent to media outlets, Tim Baxter, the President and COO of Samsung Electronics America, stated the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus showed “more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7”. Baxter did not offer any specifics on those pre-order numbers. However, it seems that Samsung has managed to convince lots of folks that the company’s new phones will not have exploding batteries inside. There were indeed fears that the launch debacle of the Galaxy Note 7 last fall would cause a mass exodus of customers who would not want to purchase the Galaxy S8.

So far, the only major issue with the phones that’s been widely reported since the launch is a small red tint on its display that’s showing up for some owners. Samsung claims this is a software problem that may be corrected with an upcoming update, but it remains to be seen if that is indeed the case.

Another report from Korea Times offers some educated sales predictions from Lee Jae-yoon, an analyst from Yuanta Securities. He claims that the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus will end up with 53.9 percent of the total sales of both the S8 and S8 Plus. By contrast, the Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S7 Edge accounted for 51.3 percent and 51.9 percent of the total sales of those phone families, respectively.

While that’s good news for Samsung in the short term, Jae-yoon warns that higher sales of the S8 and S8 Plus could keep some customers from purchasing the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung is rumored to launch the phone later this fall, with an even larger 6.4-inch display.