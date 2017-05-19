To boost the number of pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in India, Samsung offered a free convertible wireless fast charger to those who purchased either of the two devices. The company has started sending text messages to customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy S8, letting them know they can now redeem their free gift.

To get your free wireless charger, log into the My Galaxy app with the same phone number you used to place the pre-order for Samsung’s flagship device and then tap on the banner that says redeem the offer. The next step is to tap on the “Get Coupon” button, which will give you a unique code you should copy or write down.

Once that’s done, all that’s left for you to do is visit Samsung’s online store, add the wireless charger to your cart and paste or write the coupon code before checking out. Samsung will then ship the product to your address free of charge.

And don’t worry too much if you can’t see the redeem offer banner in the My Galaxy app yet. Just wait for Samsung to notify you that you can get your hands on the free gift or check the app again in a few days. Also, keep in mind that you have to redeem the offer by June 30.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in India on April 19, while sales officially kicked off on May 5. The S8 retails for ₹57,900, while its bigger brother can be yours for ₹64,900.