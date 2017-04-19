While some reports claimed that US Galaxy S8 devices might not come with the all-new AKG earbuds, Samsung has officially stated that this is, in fact, not true.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus review: Almost to Infinity

Starting with the Galaxy Tab S3, we began seeing AKG’s presence in Samsung’s products; that was to be expected given Samsung’s recent acquisition of Harman International, the parent company of well-known audio-related brands like AKG Acoustics, Harman/Kardon, and JBL. So it was not at all surprising when the South Korean electronics giant announced that Galaxy S8 would ship with AKG-tuned headphones.

Now, there appears to have been some confusion over whether US Galaxy S8 buyers would be getting these earbuds for free as well. Fortunately, Samsung has officially confirmed that indeed, those AKG headphones will come included in every Galaxy S8 retail package. Even in the US. Samsung also adds that these headphones will be available for purchase separately (for those who want an extra pair or for those with non-Galaxy smartphones), and they will set you back $99.

Have you had your hands on those headphones? How are they treating you? Let us know by leaving a comment below!