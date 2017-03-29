According to Samsung, the batteries found in the all-new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will degrade less rapidly than the ones found in the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.

The day has finally come and gone: though the surprise was ruined by endless leaks, the Galaxy S8 and its bigger sibling the Galaxy S8 Plus are gorgeous and truly impressive. Samsung made a point to discuss the incredible Infinity Display as well as the recently announced personal assistant Bixby, but we didn’t really learn a whole lot about the batteries found inside the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

What the company told us during the presentation was that the regular S8 would be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and the S8 Plus a 3,500 mAh battery. Given the power efficiency of Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 9 – both of which take advantage of the 10nm architecture – we should see a decent (if not great) battery life from both devices. But as is the case with all phones with non-removable batteries, what happens to these batteries after a year? Or two years?

Android Police has learnt that Samsung has incorporated a new technology to ensure that the batteries found inside the new flagship devices will be more durable than the ones found in last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. According to the website, Samsung has stated that after a “typical year’s worth of charges and discharges, the Galaxy S7 only maintained about 80 percent of its total effective battery capacity” whereas the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will retain 95 percent over the same period with the same usage.

Samsung has not explained how this was achieved, but it’s certainly reassuring given the fact that lithium batteries do lose their full capacity after a year or more of regular use. While on the outside, the numbers may seem disappointing, the batteries found in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus should provide solid results both in terms of daily consumption and long-term durability.

