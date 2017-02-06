Samsung has already released the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The next devices to get bumped up to the latest version of Android are expected to be the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

The release of the update is apparently just around the corner. About a week ago, we reported that the Galaxy S6 (SM-G920) with Android 7.0 Nougat on board has passed the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Today, the Galaxy S6 Nougat update manual has made its way online and it gives us a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming update.

According to the manual, the Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will offer users most of the features found on the Galaxy S7 series. These include the Grace UX, a new gesture-friendly camera interface, a redesigned status bar with stackable notifications, and the Pop-up View mode.

However, there are still a number of features that will remain exclusive to the Galaxy S7 series. Among them are motion panorama feature — wide self-portrait with motion — as well as a few camera modes including Food, Selfie flash, and Hyperlapse. Other features that won’t make their way to the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are Video Enhancer, which improves the overall quality of videos, Performance mode, and the Always On Display.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t mentioned when exactly will the Android Nougat hit the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. But based on the fact that one of the devices already received its Wi-Fi certification and that Samsung has released the update manual, you probably won’t have to wait much longer.