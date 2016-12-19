The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may have been recalled, but the explosive smartphone still has plenty of users out there, at least according to mobile research firm Apteligent. In the firm’s “2016 Mobile Year in Review” report, it claims that global use of Samsung’s phone is still higher than many high profile phones that have been recently launched.

See also: Samsung brand escaped the Note 7 recall untainted, poll finds

The report, which takes a look at phones that were released in the second half of 2016, claims Note 7 usage has exceeded those of the LG V20, the HTC Bolt and the OnePlus 3T. However, other phones launched during that time, including the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, and the Sony Xperia XZ, are currently exceeding Note 7 use, according to the report.

Keep in mind that these stats are just for phones that were released in the second half of the year; it’s likely that other phones launched earlier, such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, are still doing very well. Also, some of the phones on this list have had limited availability, such as the LG V20, which has yet to be released to Europe.

Samsung has been trying to cut down on the number of Galaxy Note 7 devices through its recall program. It has rolled out updates to the Galaxy Note 7 in Canada, New Zealand and Australia that have cut off its Wi-Fi and cellular data. In Europe, it plans to release an update that will cut its battery charging power down to 30 percent of its normal amount. This month, an update for the US market will begin to roll out that will keep the phone from charging completely.

What do you think about this report, surprising or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.