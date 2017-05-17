WinFuture

The latest leak shows you the front and back of the upcoming Galaxy J5 (2017) and confirms previous rumors regarding its specs.

Although they don’t get as much attention as the Galaxy S or Note series, the J series smartphones typically see a refresh around April or May each year. Similar to the A lineup, there are the Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5, and Galaxy J7, each differing in size and specs. The Galaxy J3 was officially announced just two days ago, sporting entry-level specs and an extremely affordable price tag – well, we now have more information regarding its bigger siblings.

As you can see above, the Galaxy J5 (2017) looks entirely different from its smaller sibling. The front looks almost identical to the Galaxy S7 with rounded corners, 2.5D glass, and a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. As you may have noticed, it looks like the Galaxy J5 (2017) will have Samsung’s latest Android skin, featuring the “interrupted line” design found on the Galaxy S8. The back also gets a major overhaul: unlike last year’s J5, the camera and the LED flash are lined vertically with antenna lines placed rather unconventionally on top and bottom.

Specs wise, this year’s Galaxy J5 is expected to have a 5.2-inch HD AMOLED screen, an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, and two 13-megapixel cameras, one on the back and the other on the front. The rear camera is expected to have f/1.7 aperture while the front-facing one will be f/1.9. You can see a visual comparison between this year’s model and last year’s:

Tweakers

It’s worth noting that while this comparison says that this year’s model will retain the front-facing LED flash, the leaked renders seem to tell a different story.

As for the Galaxy J7 (2017), it might be very different from the Galaxy J7V that launched for Verizon Wireless. According to Tweakers, the Galaxy J7 (2017) will have the same camera modules and the same octa-core Exynos 7870 processor as the Galaxy J5 (2017) but will feature an upgraded 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED screen, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 3,600 mAh battery. Again, you can see a visual comparison between this year’s model and last year’s:

The Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7 (2017) will reportedly arrive in June for 279 and 339 euros respectively. That’s around $310 and $377 in the US.

What are your thoughts on this year’s Galaxy J models? Let us know by leaving a comment below!