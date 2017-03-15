As we get closer to the launch of the LG G6, more reports are coming in on how the latest smartphone flagship device from LG will be promoted by US carriers. Today, a new story from Android Central has posted what looks like a leaked internal sales brochure from Verizon Wireless, showing that the carrier will offer a free 43-inch smart TV from LG to some customers who get the G6 and sign up for the carrier’s recently launched unlimited plan.

The sales brochure shows that the smart TV is valued at $349.99, and will be a freebie for LG G6 buyers from Verizon if they are all-new customers or current ones that want to add a new line to their account. It also shows that those customers must visit a special web page, type in a promo code, and also upload pictures of their phone’s receipt and barcode label. The claim must be made by the buyer within 30 days of activating the new G6 phone to get the free TV.

In addition, those same customers, plus current ones who are upgrading from their older phone, may be able to get a $200 trade-in credit if they bring in a phone on the carrier’s list of “select devices”. Both of these promotions are on top of what LG is offering to all US G6 early buyers. As we previously reported today, they will be able to get a free Google Home connected speaker that’s normally priced at $129. Altogether, it’s possible that a LG G6 purchase at Verizon will come with a total of $679.99 in free devices and trade-in credit. That’s before the company’s already active $650 Switcher offer for customers who are coming from another carrier. It’s also available with the Fios $500 offer for new customers.

Pre-orders for the LG G6 on Verizon may start this Friday, March 17

The leaked sales brochure also seems to confirm previous rumors that sales of the LG G6 will begin in the US on April 7, and pre-orders from Verizon may start this Friday, March 17. While the cost of the phone doesn’t appear on the leaked image, Android Central reports that Verizon will price the LG G6 at $672 without a contract, or for $28 a month for 24 months.

If this image is accurate, and it looks likely that it is, it would appear that Verizon is going all in to help market the LG G6, especially for new customers. We will have to see if its rivals plan to match or beat its freebie offers. Are you planning to get the LG G6 from Verizon? If so, let us know in the comments.

