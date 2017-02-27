Android Wear 2.0 is finally here, and with it comes a number of big improvements for the ecosystem. While a number of manufactures have begun to announce new watches that will ship with the new OS later this year, others have been a bit more quiet as to if and when their hardware would be making the jump. Though we have been unsure about the state of Fossil concerning the 2.0 update, the company has just confirmed that all its offerings would be getting the Android Wear 2.0 in mid-March.

See also: LG Watch Sport and Watch Style review

This comes in response from a question by Twitter user Musytitan (@dancraft98) asking when the popular Q Founder model would be receiving the update. To all of our surprise, Fossil responded stating that all devices would be getting the update in mid-March, which is great news for those who have been rocking Fossil watches on their wrists for some time now.

Do you own any Fossil watches? Excited for the update?