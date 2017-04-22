Following the day one update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, many users are now repeatedly seeing a “DQA keeps stopping” error message when connected to Wi-Fi. While Verizon, T-Mobile and Samsung support have been all over the issue on social media, a single conclusive fix still doesn’t seem to have been found. We’ve got a few things you can try listed below though.

First, the problem: many Galaxy S8 owners started seeing the popup immediately following the update and while some said it went away on its own after a while, others have been suffering ever since. DQA is short for data quality assessment, which monitors Wi-Fi data connections. Hence the most popular “fix” for now is simply turning off Wi-Fi. This is obviously not ideal.

Of the suggestions listed below, all have worked for at least a few people, while others claim they’ve tried them all and the problem still persists. Some are user fixes while others have been suggested by carriers or Samsung. The last one will cost you $1.50 but seems to be the only definite way to stop the issue from cropping up, but you’re probably better off working your way through the list and hoping one of the less severe methods works for you.

Reboot device (may need to repeat a few times)

(may need to repeat a few times) Clear cache partition through recovery (turn off phone, press and hold Power, Volume Up and Bixby button. On Android screen, when you see ‘No command’ hold power and press volume up to access recovery. Use volume keys to highlight ‘Wipe cache partition’ and press Power to select. Highlight ‘Yes’ and press Power to confirm, then reboot phone)

(turn off phone, press and hold Power, Volume Up and Bixby button. On Android screen, when you see ‘No command’ hold power and press volume up to access recovery. Use volume keys to highlight ‘Wipe cache partition’ and press Power to select. Highlight ‘Yes’ and press Power to confirm, then reboot phone) Turn off Wi-Fi

Disable high performance mode

Force quit DQA app (go to Settings > Apps and tap the overflow menu (three dots at the top right), tap ‘Show system apps’ and locate DQA. Tap it and ‘Force stop’)

(go to and tap the overflow menu (three dots at the top right), tap ‘Show system apps’ and locate DQA. Tap it and ‘Force stop’) Disable DQA app with BK Package Disabler (costs $1.50, does not require root). Install app, grant permissions, swipe to System tab, find DQA and check the box next to it (simply uncheck to re-enable).

While disabling the DQA app entirely is not really recommended, those that have done so have not (yet) reported any problems from doing so. Of course, disabling any system app can have repercussions so this should only be used as a Band-Aid solution until a patch is issued to fix the problem. The good news is that if you did buy BK Package Installer, you can also use it to disable any bloatware apps you want out of your app drawer.

Let us know if you’re experiencing this issue and if you find a permanent solution not on this list.