In November 2016, Mozilla released the iOS version of its Firefox Focus mobile browser, which promised to offer users a more secure experience with fewer annoying ads. Today, Firefox Focus is finally available for Android users to check out in the Google Play Store.

Like the iOS version, the Android build of Firefox Focus automatically blocks a number of web trackers that might follow your browser activity and show you some annoying ads. This feature is also supposed to help make loading websites faster overall, while also using less data. Users can also quickly erase any passwords or cookies, along with their browser history, for added privacy.

The new Android version includes some features that were not included in the iOS app when it was first released, such as an ad tracker counter that informs users of just how many ads are being blocked by Firefox Focus. If the browser is running in the background on your device, the Android version will send you a notification so you have a chance to erase your browser history. Finally, you can now disable its ad tracker blocker if, for some reason, any websites you want to visit don’t load correctly.

Firefox Focus can also be set up to be the default browser for Android, which is something that cannot be done with the iOS version. Keep in mind that this browser does not use tabs, in order to get rid of “visual clutter”. Will you be trying out Mozilla’s latest app for Android? Let us know in the comments!