It’s the beginning of the month, and you know what that means: Google has just released the February 2017 Android security patch update for a number of Pixel and Nexus devices. Both factory images and OTA files are now available for download, and we should expect over-the-air updates to reach devices in the next few days.

So far, Android 7.1.1 Nougat factory images with the new February 2017 security patch are available for:

Pixel XL (NOF26V) Pixel XL (Rogers only) (NOF26W)

Pixel (NOF26V) Pixel (Rogers only) (NOF26W)

Pixel C (N4F26O)

Nexus 6P (N4F26O) Nexus 6P (Verizon only) (NUF26K)

Nexus 5X (N4F26O)

Nexus 6 (N6F26R)

LTE Nexus 9 (N4F26Q)

Wi-Fi Nexus 9 (N4F26Q)

Nexus Player (NMF26X)

We’re also seeing new Android 7.0 factory images for the Nexus 6 (NBD91Y), as well as the AT&T-only Nexus 6 (NBD91Z). If you’d rather get the download links straight from Google, you can find the factory images here and OTA links here.

As always, Google has also published a new Android Security Bulletin for February 2017, which you can find here. To sum, Google has patched two critical vulnerabilities, ten high severity vulnerabilities, and four moderately severe vulnerabilities. The most severe of these issues is a critical vulnerability that could enable remote code execution on affected devices through email, web browsing and MMS when processing media files. Android partners were notified about these issues on January 3, 2017 or earlier.