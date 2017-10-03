Facebook Messenger Lite, which was initially aimed at users in emerging markets, has surprisingly launched in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland.

The app was announced last year and is currently available in more than 100 countries across the globe. It’s a lot more data-friendly than the standard version of Facebook Messenger and has become popular among those who are using older smartphones with less available storage and limited processors or those with slow internet speeds.

The app offers the basics, allowing you to chat with friends, see who is active, send photos, videos, and links, as well as express yourself with emoji. However, data-hungry features like video chatting, chatbots, games, and a bunch of others have been removed.

The Lite version of the app has been popular among users in Western markets, with many of them sideloading it to their devices. People seem to enjoy its simple nature and data-friendly approach, even if they do have high-end smartphones. This is probably one of the main reason why Facebook has decided to now bring it to the US and the other countries mentioned.

Interested in trying out Facebook Messenger Lite? Visit the Play Store via the button below.