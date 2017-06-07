Android TV device owners can now finally install the official Facebook Android app. However, they might not want to get too excited; the app will only show videos posted on the massively popular social network.

While many Android TV owners might not like this video-only Facebook app, it makes sense on Facebook’s side to concentrate on videos for this version. The company likely believes that most Android TV owners won’t be uploading new text posts or even photos directly from their device; they will just be interested in watching video clips on a big screen. Facebook is also rumored to be working on licensing original video content from a number of media outlets, which will in theory bring in more ad revenue. All in all, this video-only strategy for the Android TV app looks like Facebook is going after the huge Internet video audience that’s currently dominated by YouTube.

As 9to5Google reports, Android TV owners will have to take an extra step to get the Facebook app up and running on their device. Once you download the regular Facebook app from the Google Play Store on your Android TV product, you will then have to go to a web link, log into your regular Facebook account, and finally type in a special code that the app displays on your Android TV screen to get it working.

The app itself shows a number of different video categories, including one that just shows Facebook Live clips. You can also check out your own videos that you have uploaded to your account. Finally, the app has a Games category, along with Suggested clips that the social network’s AI thinks you might like based on your friends and other factors. It does allow you to bookmark and like any videos shown on the big screen.