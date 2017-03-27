Good news for HTC One A9 owners in Europe: you should be receiving the long-awaited Nougat update today. Better late than never, eh?

It was when the HTC One A9 launched that the Taiwanese company said the unlocked version of the device would get “every software update within 15 days of Google’s first push to Nexus.” If you recall, HTC gave up on that quite some time ago, and the One A9 – especially carrier versions – was devoid of Nougat deliciousness for a very long time. That wasn’t the first time the troubled Taiwanese company had made a bold promise, and it certainly wasn’t the first time it had failed to keep its promise.

Well, as the saying goes, I suppose it’s better late than never. Following the US One A9 units, European A9 devices will be receiving the Nougat update at last starting today. Graham Wheeler, the Product and Service Director at HTC EMEA, officially announced that European HTC One A9 handsets would be receiving a software update to 2.17.401.2. Indeed, the long-awaited Nougat update seems to include the February security patch, which seems so very timely given we are now headed into April.

As is the case with almost all OTA updates, the Nougat update – while it has already been pushed out – may take some time to arrive on your device. In the meantime, you can manually check for it by going into settings and tapping on the “Check for updates” button.

Are you an HTC One A9 owner in Europe? Have you received your Nougat update yet? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!